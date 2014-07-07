SEARCH, SELECT & PAY

If you experience server errors when attempting to access the online payment system from a foreign country, the country you are located in may be blocked from accessing the payment processing server. Please have your payment postmarked on or before the delinquent date and mail it in or pay by credit card on our phone payment system at (619) 696-9994 or (855) 829-3773.
You may purchase duplicate tax bills for $1 at any Tax Collector's office.
The secured property tax roll closed on June 30. If you want your 2018-2019 tax record, contact us. You can also look up your 2017-2018 secured, supplemental and escape property tax payments.
Search for your bill using parcel/bill number, mailing address or unsecured bill number.
View your bill and add the installment you'd like to pay to your cart.
Go to your cart, check out and pay your bill. Paying by e-check is free, fast, and easy!
Each year, our office returns thousands of dollars in unclaimed money to its rightful owners. We have four lists you can search: unclaimed property tax refunds, abandoned properties, unclaimed estates with heirs, and unclaimed estates without heirs. Select a list to search it. If you find your name, follow the instructions below it to claim your money.