SEARCH, SELECT & PAY

Search for your bill using parcel/bill number, mailing address or unsecured bill number.

View your bill and add the installment you'd like to pay to your cart.

Go to your cart, check out and pay your bill. Paying by e-check is free, fast, and easy!

**Please Note: The secured, defaulted and supplemental tax rolls are closed to allow for the fiscal year-end processes to complete when the 2018-2019 fiscal tax year ends.

- Unsecured tax bills on businesses, boats, and airplanes will be available on beginning Tuesday, July 2nd. 

- Supplemental and defaulted bills will not be available again until the third week of July. 

- 2019-2020 annual secured bills will be available in late September 2019. 

For items identified as ‘roll closed,’ the amounts displayed were as of June 30, 2019. Please do not pay this amount. 

Please call our office at 1-877-829-4732 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for revised amounts due.

If you experience server errors when attempting to access the online payment system from a foreign country, the country you are located in may be blocked from accessing the payment processing server.  Please have your payment postmarked on or before the delinquent date and mail it in or pay by credit card on our phone payment system at (619) 696-9994 or (855) 829-3773.

You may purchase duplicate tax bills for $1 at any Tax Collector's office.

The Benefits of Paying with e-Check

e-Check vs. Online Banking Payments

SEARCH UNCLAIMED MONEY LISTS

Each year, our office returns thousands of dollars in unclaimed money to its rightful owners. We have four lists you can search: unclaimed property tax refunds, abandoned properties, unclaimed estates with heirs, and unclaimed estates without heirs. Select a list to search it. If you find your name, follow the instructions below it to claim your money.

    How to Sign Up for e-Notifications